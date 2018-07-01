Northeast Fresno roads reopened after shooting investigation

Police have reopened some Northeast Fresno roads after investigating a suspicious noise.Two police officers in their patrol car heard a loud bang and saw a flash of light on Barstow Avenue near First Street at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.They saw a person standing there and their first instinct was someone had fired a gun.The officers made a U-turn, but they could not find the man.Police closed down Barstow Avenue between First Street and 4th Avenue to search the area."Yea at this time we did not find any shell casings at this time so we did not get enough evidence that a shooting took place," said Fresno Police Department, Lt. Steve Card.Police believe the loud bang could have come from fireworks.