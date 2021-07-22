27-year-old man in surgery following shooting in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, shortly after police were called to a shooting in northeast Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says around 7:30 Wednesday night, they were called out near Shaw and Fisher for several shots fired.

They found multiple shell casings on Sierra Madre Ave. from different guns.

Police say there were at least two groups along Sierra Madre firing at each other.

While they were still at the shooting scene, they learned a man had arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say it is too early to determine if he was involved in the shooting on Sierra Madre, but all signs at this time indicate he was involved.

The man was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is not known.

There is no suspect description at this time.
