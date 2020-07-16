Empty crashed car with blood inside discovered after shooting in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno police are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno on Thursday morning.Officers received reports of multiple shots being fired on Willis and Austin just after 2 a.m.Investigators found shell casings in the roadway, but there were no victims or witnesses at the scene.A short time later, officers found a crashed car with a bullet hole and a small amount of blood inside down the street at First and Gettysburg.Police are searching for security camera footage to help with their investigation.