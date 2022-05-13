Man taken to hospital by Good Samaritan after shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fresno Thursday night.Fresno police say they were initially informed of a crash in the area of Fresno and Alluvial just before 10 pm.When police were headed to the scene, they learned that a man had been shot.Authorities say a Good Samaritan pulled over and drove the man to St. Agnes, where his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.The Good Samaritan went back to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.It is not known what led to the shooting at this time. Police added that they do not believe the shooting happened in the area of Fresno and Alluvial.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.