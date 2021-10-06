Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after television damaged

EMBED <>More Videos

Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after television damaged

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are questioning someone after a stabbing in northwest Fresno.

It happened late Tuesday near West Wrenwood Lane and North La Paz Avenue.

Police were called after a fight broke out at a party.

When officers arrived they say there was a large group of people in front of the home rushing to leave and a man suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Lt. Sean Biggs with the Fresno Police department said that their investigation has found that the resident of the home had ten people over. They were drinking and one of the guests damaged a television, which started a fight that ended with the victim being stabbed.

All ten men were detained, including the man believed to have stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Community Regional and is expected to survive.

Police are interviewing witnesses and talking with the victim, but no one has been arrested at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestfresnofresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News