Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after television damaged

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are questioning someone after a stabbing in northwest Fresno.It happened late Tuesday near West Wrenwood Lane and North La Paz Avenue.Police were called after a fight broke out at a party.When officers arrived they say there was a large group of people in front of the home rushing to leave and a man suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.Lt. Sean Biggs with the Fresno Police department said that their investigation has found that the resident of the home had ten people over. They were drinking and one of the guests damaged a television, which started a fight that ended with the victim being stabbed.All ten men were detained, including the man believed to have stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to Community Regional and is expected to survive.Police are interviewing witnesses and talking with the victim, but no one has been arrested at this time.