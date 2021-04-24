Woman jumps out of moving car in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering from head injuries after she reportedly jumped out of a moving car in northeast Fresno.Police responded to calls of a crash victim at Fir and Jackson Avenues around 9:30 Friday night.When they arrived, witnesses reported seeing a woman jump out of a car before then hitting her head on the rear tire of that car.The driver of the car immediately pulled over to help her passenger.Police say the woman who jumped out of the car had been drinking beforehand -- and they're still not sure why she did it.She is expected to survive her injuries.