Woman jumps out of moving car in northeast Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman jumps out of moving car in NE Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering from head injuries after she reportedly jumped out of a moving car in northeast Fresno.

Police responded to calls of a crash victim at Fir and Jackson Avenues around 9:30 Friday night.

When they arrived, witnesses reported seeing a woman jump out of a car before then hitting her head on the rear tire of that car.

The driver of the car immediately pulled over to help her passenger.

Police say the woman who jumped out of the car had been drinking beforehand -- and they're still not sure why she did it.

She is expected to survive her injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News