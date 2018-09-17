Northern California deputy killed by gunfire

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been killed and another wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect.

Sheriff Scott Jones says 27-year-old Mark Stasyuk died Monday from gunshot wounds. Deputy Julie Robertson was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.

Jones says the two officers were fired at immediately upon engaging with the suspect at an auto shop in Rancho Cordova, California. Jones says the officers did not know the suspect was armed when they arrived.

Stasyuk was a nearly five year veteran of the department. Robertson has been with the department for two and a half years.

Jones says the suspect was also struck during the shootout but was alert and talking with officers when he was taken to the hospital.

A bystander was also shot and has non-life threatening injuries.
