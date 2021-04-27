Man suffers second-degree burns after northwest Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire in northwest Fresno left a man with second-degree burns.Crews rushed to the Laguna Falls Condominiums on Ashlan near Fruit late Monday afternoon.They say a man was sleeping when a fire broke out in his first-floor unit.He was trapped in the patio area and could not escape because of the thick smoke.Firefighters rescued him and quickly put out the flames.The victim had second-degree burns to his hands but chose not to go to the hospital.The apartment sustained smoke damage and is no longer livable.Investigators are looking into the cause.