Man suffers second-degree burns after northwest Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire in northwest Fresno left a man with second-degree burns.
Crews rushed to the Laguna Falls Condominiums on Ashlan near Fruit late Monday afternoon.
They say a man was sleeping when a fire broke out in his first-floor unit.
He was trapped in the patio area and could not escape because of the thick smoke.
Firefighters rescued him and quickly put out the flames.
The victim had second-degree burns to his hands but chose not to go to the hospital.
The apartment sustained smoke damage and is no longer livable.
Investigators are looking into the cause.
