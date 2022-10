Police investigating crash that led to SUV rollover

Officers say a truck was traveling on Golden State Boulevard when it crashed into an SUV on Kathryn Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a two-car crash in northwest Fresno.

Officers say a truck was traveling on Golden State Boulevard when it crashed into an SUV on Kathryn Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. Friday.

The SUV rolled over with five people inside.

The driver suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.