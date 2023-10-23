Sandwich chain 'Cheba Hut' opens location in northwest Fresno

You don't need to have a case of the munchies to enjoy this northwest Fresno restaurant and bar.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't need to have a case of the munchies to enjoy this northwest Fresno restaurant and bar.

Located in the shopping center off of Shaw and Marks, Cheba Hut specializes in toasted subs.

"Our sandwiches are all going to be named after marijuana strains, but to the right, we have the generic name for it," says Co-Owner Racelis Cardenas.

With a menu embracing the cannabis culture, you can order from more than 30 signature subs or the secret stash.

As for the fan favorites --

"The 'White Widow' is going to be our bacon chicken ranch club, and that's going to have chicken, mushrooms, ranch, bacon, provolone," Cardenas said.

"Definitely the 'Kali Mist' -- that's my favorite," says Co-Owner Tyler McNabb. "It's turkey, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, bacon."

Owners Racelis and Tyler have been friends since their Buchanan High School days.

"I used to work at a Cheba in San Diego back in 2016 when I went to college," Tyler said. "I knew the ins and outs as far as the good vibes, the hang-out spots, good place to have a beer."

The restaurant features a full bar and has local beers and Kool-Aid on tap.

Baked goods include brownies, cookies and Rice Krispy treats.

"With new marijuana dispensaries opening up and the acceptance of the marijuana theme over the last couple of years in Fresno, that has really built for a good platform for us to try to open this up," Cardenas said.

