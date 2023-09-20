An investigation is underway after police say a man stabbed his mother and sister in northwest Fresno.

Man stabs mother and sister in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man stabbed his mother and sister in northwest Fresno.

It happened at about 3:30 am Wednesday at a home on Roberts and Milburn -- that's near Bullard Avenue.

Police found a 56-year-old woman with several cuts, and her 23-year-old daughter suffering from stab wounds.

A 21-year-old man believed to be responsible for the attacks was found standing on the sidewalk, armed with a knife.

Police say he is the son and brother of the victims.

He tried to run away from officers, but was eventually tased and detained.

Both the victims and the suspect were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are being treated for their injuries.

The area has been closed off to traffic so that officers can investigate.

You're asked to use a different route if you plan to travel in this area.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.