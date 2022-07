Wind-driven fire destroys 1 home, damages 4 others in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wind-driven fire destroyed one home and damaged four others in northwest Fresno.

Fresno Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of West Swift and North Kavanagh Avenues around 3:15 Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find several trees on fire.

Authorities say the wind pushed flames, and that led to the houses catching fire.

It's unknown how many people have been displaced.

Some firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.