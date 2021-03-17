Three people displaced after house fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in need of a new place to stay after a fire broke out at a northwest Fresno home.

It happened just before 7 AM on San Gabriel at Vista.

Fire crews say it started as a garage fire, but quickly extended into the kitchen.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading further.

Authorities say people were in the home at the time, but safely escaped the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal battle over sale of Tower Theatre to continue today
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90 million payments as of Wednesday
Newsom criticizes recall effort as signature collection deadline arrives
47-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say
Man's car shot at in southwest Fresno, police say
IRS plans to delay April 15 tax deadline to mid-May: Sources
Show More
Dumpster fire spreads to nearby trees in central Fresno
Part of car gets stuck under semi-truck in Fresno County
Grieving Valley family wins suit against skydiving facility
Fresno officer admits previous Proud Boys membership
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
More TOP STORIES News