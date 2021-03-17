Three people displaced after house fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in need of a new place to stay after a fire broke out at a northwest Fresno home.It happened just before 7 AM on San Gabriel at Vista.Fire crews say it started as a garage fire, but quickly extended into the kitchen.Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading further.Authorities say people were in the home at the time, but safely escaped the flames.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known.