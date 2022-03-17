Fresno police release new details about December 2020 homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have released new details into a 2020 murder in Northwest Fresno.Back on December 29, officers arrived to the area of Fairmont and Holt, where they located 17-year-old Jaylin Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Detectives learned that Johnson had been dropped off by a friend and was walking to a home when the suspect pulled up in this silver car and opened fire.Johnson was hit and tried running away, but the suspect got out and chased him down, firing several more times killing him.The Johnson family is mourning their second shooting death in as many years.Jaylin Johnson's brother, Devin, was shot and killed at the Fresno Bowlero in February.Anyone who recognizes the car or knows anything about the case is asked to call Fresno Police.