18-year-old shot while walking along train tracks in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who sent a man to the hospital.

It happened before 1 am Tuesday in the area of Palo Alto and Brix Avenues in Northwest Fresno.

Police say an 18-year-old man was walking along the train tracks on Brix when he heard three gunshots.

The man was shot in the leg and made his way to Saint Agnes Medical Center.

He's currently being treated for his injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description or a motive for the shooting.

They're asking witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to come forward.