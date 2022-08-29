Man shot while in car in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in northwest Fresno.

It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning at Richert and Feland.

Police say someone shot at the victim while he was in a silver Toyota Corolla.

He was hit once in the lower body and his car was left with several bullet holes.

The victim drove away to escape the attack and called for help about a mile away.

Officers found him in his car at Fairmont and Marks.

The victim was taken to the hospital and he's expected to recover.

There is no word on a description of the suspect or a motive for the attack.