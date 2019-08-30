Northwest Fresno neighbors speak out against development of apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno neighborhood could soon see some significant changes.A local developer wants to turn a vacant piece of property into a 160-unit multi-story apartment complex despite objections from neighbors.The proposed site is an empty parcel of land north of Herndon near Forkner Elementary a little less than 10.5 acres in size.Nearby homeowners say the new apartment complex will bring too much traffic and lower property values.Before developer Dirk Poeschel can convert the site, he'll have to get the City's approval.The area is currently zoned for commercial property, and many neighbors say they want to keep it that way."We want it to be developed but we want it to be developed smartly," says Vicki Allen-Westburg, one neighbor.Allen-Westburg lives near the proposed site and claims an apartment complex that size will be detrimental to her neighborhood."Don't change the plan, don't change the zoning. This is what we as homeowners were told was going to be there, and if you change the plan to 160 housing, will it directly affect me? Yes. Could it drop my property values? Most likely."It's where Allen-Westburg has raised her family for more than two decades.She says the neighborhood is landlocked with only two major entrances.High-density housing would add extra traffic to the roads used to access the area -- and create a traffic jam near Forkner Elementary."What is the most important thing you purchase in your life? It's your home. What is the biggest investment? Your home. They're messing with my home."Homeowners can let their opinions be heard at Thursday night's Town Hall meeting at Forkner Elementary. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.Action News also reached out to the developer, who did not return our calls.