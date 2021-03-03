Armed man robs northwest Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station in northwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.
Officials say the armed robbery happened at Shaw and Brawley Avenue around 6:15 am.
Investigators released a photo of the suspect who was caught on surveillance footage entering the store. He wore a mask and was dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
