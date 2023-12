RV catches fire in northwest Fresno, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what caused an RV to go up in flames in northwest Fresno.

The call came in just after 8 am Tuesday at Ashlan and Hayes.

When crews arrived, they found the RV on fire.

The crew was able to knock down the flames in a matter of minutes, preventing the fire from spreading any further.

Officials say there were no injuries.