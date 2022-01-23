Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in northwest Fresno.The 47-year-old man was driving near College and Birch Avenues just before 7 pm on Saturday.At some point, a vehicle pulled up to the victim's vehicle.Someone inside the suspect car started shooting at the victim's vehicle.He was hit in the leg by one of those shots.The victim drove away then ran into a nearby house where police found him.First responders took the man to the hospital.He is expected to survive his injuries.There was a woman inside the vehicle with the victim.She was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.Police have not shared a suspect description or possible motive for this shooting.