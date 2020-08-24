shots fired

Shots fired near northwest Fresno Motel 6, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who fired shots in northwest Fresno on Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. at Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues near a Motel 6.

Police say a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one appeared to be injured.

Officers are searching for the shooter. They have not provided further details on that suspect.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video can help them learn more about this attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestcrimeshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Woman injured by metal shards when someone opens fire on house
Shots fired a house in central Fresno, police searching for suspects
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
Local businesses forced to move outside now facing challenges with air quality
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
31-year-old woman killed in car crash on Highway 198 in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News