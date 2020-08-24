Shots fired near northwest Fresno Motel 6, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who fired shots in northwest Fresno on Monday morning.The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. at Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues near a Motel 6.Police say a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one appeared to be injured.Officers are searching for the shooter. They have not provided further details on that suspect.Investigators are hoping surveillance video can help them learn more about this attack.