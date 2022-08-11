Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Fresno

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area around Valentine between Shaw and San Jose.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are at the scene of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened on Valentine between Shaw and San Jose at about 2:30 pm on Thursday.

Traffic in the area has been disrupted. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area, if possible. You can check our live traffic tracker map here.

A Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no law enforcement personnel were injured.

The sheriff's office added that at this time, it is unclear who fired the shots and whether anyone was hit.

We are working to get more details. Stay with us on air and online for updates.