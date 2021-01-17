Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot at a woman Saturday morning on Shaw and Marks in northwest Fresno.Authorities say the woman was about to head to work around 8 am but when she was inside her car warming it up, a man approached from a nearby alley holding a gun.That suspect heads to a different vehicle and the woman runs back into her house.While that happens, the suspect fires off two rounds at the woman and hits the house.Luckily, the woman was not hit or injured in the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.