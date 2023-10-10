Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in northwest Fresno.

Man hospitalized after stabbing in northwest Fresno, police say

It happened after 11 pm Monday on Shaw near Golden State Boulevard.

Police found a man in his 30s lying in a parking lot with stab wounds to his body.

He was taken to the hospital, where he's being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim and another man got into an argument in the parking lot.

It soon became a fight -- that's when the suspect stabbed the victim and took off before officers arrived.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspect, but are searching for him at this time.