Man stabs mother and sister in northwest Fresno, police say

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 5:53PM
Man stabs mother and sister in northwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after police say a man stabbed his mother and sister in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man stabbed his mother and sister in northwest Fresno.

It happened at about 3:30 am Wednesday at a home on Roberts and Milburn -- that's near Bullard Avenue.

Police found a 56-year-old woman with several cuts, and her 23-year-old daughter suffering from stab wounds.

A 21-year-old man believed to be responsible for the attacks was found standing on the sidewalk, armed with a knife.

Police say he is the son and brother of the victims.

He tried to run away from officers, but was eventually tased and detained.

Both the victims and the suspect were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are being treated for their injuries.

