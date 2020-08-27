business

Nothing Bundt Cakes opening shop in northwest Fresno Friday

The new location will be their second bakery in the city and will create 20 new jobs.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready for a sweet addition to the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center in northwest Fresno.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening another storefront at Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive on Friday.

The cake shop already has a store in Clovis on Willow and Herndon Avenues, and another location in Visalia.
