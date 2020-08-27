Nothing Bundt Cakes opening shop in northwest Fresno Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready for a sweet addition to the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center in northwest Fresno.Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening another storefront at Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive on Friday.The new location will be their second bakery in the city and will create 20 new jobs.The cake shop already has a store in Clovis on Willow and Herndon Avenues, and another location in Visalia.