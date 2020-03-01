Health & Fitness

NASA images show lower China pollution amid coronavirus

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.

Satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency show pollution over China is down since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gases are hardly visible in the pictures from February 10-25.

The earliest signs of change were over Wuhan, China where COVID-19 was first detected in December 2019.
EMBED More News Videos

The new virus is of course bad for people, but new images show it might be somewhat good for the earth.



RELATED: Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

The virus has since spread globally, killing thousands and infecting tens of thousands more. The pandemic has affected the economy, travel and politics.

To learn more about the coronavirus go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspollutioncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News