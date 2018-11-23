CAMP FIRE

Number of unaccounted for from Camp Fire goes down to 475, death toll stands at 84

Officials in Butte County say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation's deadliest wildfire in the past century. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, Calif. --
Officials in California say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation's deadliest wildfire in the past century.


The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday that the fire that's destroyed the town of Paradise has burned 153,336 acres and is 95 percent contained.

The agency says the massive blaze killed at least 84 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes.

Officials say the Camp Fire has destroyed more buildings than the worst eight fires in California's history combined, displacing thousands of people.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says more than 800 people are searching the soaked rubble for human remains. Officials say 475 people are still unaccounted for.

