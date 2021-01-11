lottery

North Carolina COVID-19 nurse starts out 2021 with $1 million lottery win

DURHAM, North Carolina -- A COVID-19 nurse started out 2021 on an exhilarating high -- by winning $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Terri Watkins thought someone was pulling her leg when she learned about her winnings last week.

"I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually!" she said, laughing. "I thought that it was not real, couldn't be real. It's still something that I really don't believe, I'm still in some shock here."

Watkins' entry was chosen from over 513,000 entries in the final $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing on Wednesday.

"I'm a nurse and I work in the COVID-19 unit at a long-term care facility," said Watkins. "Just seeing some of the things that I've had to see, I am very thankful. I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I'm very blessed."

Watkins said she'll mull over what to do with her winnings, but a new home sounds nice.

"I'm just going to take it slow and easy and figure out what I'm going to do," said Watkins. "I would love a new home, but I've just got to take time and put it in the right place."
