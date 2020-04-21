Coronavirus

11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home

CONCORD, California -- A puppy belonging to an ER nurse who is helping fight COVID-19 was stolen from a northern California home.

According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner's house on Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Max belongs to a nurse.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, who appears to be a German Shepherd, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

The person was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, a mask over the face, and blue medical gloves. The person was also sporting jeans and grey shoes, possibly New Balance brand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftanimals in perilcoronavirusmissing dogpetsdogu.s. & worlddogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno embroidery shop making masks for medical workers fighting coronavirus
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid: Schumer
Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting
Some local churches considering drive-in services with new policy change
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Merced Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed pharmacy
Show More
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
Animal shelters across the state seeing increase in adoptions during COVID-19 outbreak
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Family displaced after fire destroys Fresno apartment
Kuppa Joy, Crave Cookie donating to small businesses
More TOP STORIES News