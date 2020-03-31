New York business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N95 face masks

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY -- A business in New York was fined for selling fake N95 masks that were not certified.

Nassau County officials say the business was selling the masks out of a warehouse at an inflated price.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks as they do not offer any health protection benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthmedicalcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakcounterfeitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
Man fires shot to break up fight in central Fresno, woman injured
Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance
Man shot twice in the leg in southeast Fresno
Disturbance at Fresno apartment ends in shooting, police say
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
Show More
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
CHP confirms one man dead after car accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Community Medical Foundation seeking mask donations to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News