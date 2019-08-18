NY woman returns from grocery shopping, finds man's body in pickup truck

LOCKPORT, New York -- A woman had quite a shock when she went to load groceries into her pickup truck at a western New York supermarket. There was a man's body in the truck bed.

Niagara County Sheriff James Votour says the woman left her home near Rochester Friday morning heading for a campsite.

She stopped in the Niagara County town of Lockport to pick up a few supplies at a Tops market. When she returned to her vehicle she found the dead man.

Votour says the man had no ID but fingerprints and facial recognition will be used to try to identify him. He's described as possibly Hispanic, in his 40s or 50s, about 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and wearing jeans and a light-colored shirt.

An autopsy was planned to determine how he died.
