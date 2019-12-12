New York City college student stabbed to death during mugging in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old college student was stabbed to death during a mugging in a New York City park.

Police said Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College in Manhattan, was approached by a group of teens who demanded her property around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Morningside Park. They then stabbed her several times in the torso and fled the scene on foot.

She was found collapsed on the sidewalk by a school security guard and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Our sister station WABC-TV in New York reported that a group of teenagers were being questioned Thursday morning. So far, no arrests have been made.

Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock released a statement that read, in part:

Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community. This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanmorningside heightsnew york citymurderwoman killedstabbingcollege student
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in shooting at Tulare County home
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting Fresno store, leaving clues
What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
How you can protect yourself from the Valley's polluted air
Thieves steal copper wires from electrical pull boxes in Lemoore
Fresno teen talks about how he started vaping
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Show More
Flights delayed, canceled due to fog at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Local firefighter creating apparel with first responders in mind
Nestlé sells off U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
More TOP STORIES News