Man says giant metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above in NYC

QUEENS, New York -- A man who lives in New York City says his car was struck by a giant rusty bolt Tuesday morning in Queens.Philip Garcia said he had just dropped off his daughter at school in Manhattan and was heading back to Queens around 8 a.m. when the bolt fell on his car from the elevated train tracks above.The incident happened as he got off the Queensboro Bridge and passed under the N/W line train tracks near Queens Boulevard and 27th Street.Garcia was the only person in the car at the time and was not injured.A spokesperson with the MTA released the following statement: