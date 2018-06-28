BRONX, New York City --The NYPD is reviewing whether two officers who responded to the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old in the Bronx last week failed to provide him aid, Eyewitness News has learned.
As part of the stabbing investigation, the department became aware that two officers did not provide medical aid to Lesandro Guzman-Feliz when he collapsed outside St Barnabas Hospital.
Cell video recovered by the department shows passersby with napkins trying to stop the bleeding.
The officers are seen standing near the boy but not aiding.
"There is no internal affairs investigation. While the NYPD is reviewing the response, so far it appears the officers handled this appropriately," a police source tells Eyewitness News.
In the video, Guzman-Feliz is seen covered in blood and dying outside St Barnabas Hospital. A woman is trying to stop the bleeding. Others are heard trying to comfort Lesandro while two police officers are seen standing back.
At one point, another person rushes past the officers to tend to the boy.
New York City Council Member Francisco Moya is demanding an investigation.
"It's a quick video, but that's why we need to get some answers," he said. "Before we rush into judgment, we should get an investigation, because what you see there is extremely disturbing. I think it's critical for us to see exactly what took place, what happened, what led to them just standing around while a young man is dying right across the street from a hospital."
"There have been no complaints filed regarding the response to the incident, and there is no IAB investigation," the NYPD said. "Officers responding to a different call were flagged down by civilians and directed to the victim, and an ambulance arrived just over one minute later."
The attack happened outside a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section just after 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday, in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity that left the entire community outraged.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside and slashed and stabbed with a machete after police say the group of gang members mistook him for a rival. The teen, who had hopes of becoming an NYPD detective, tried to run to St. Barnabas Hospital a block away but collapsed on the sidewalk.
There was no lack of urgency in the initial police response. "Send a bus (ambulance) to 2280 Bathgate Avenue, I need a unit," the police radio transmission said. "Female states a kid was stabbed at this location in the neck..ran to the hospital on foot, ran to St. Barnabas, might be one and the same. Also coming over at 2280 Bathgate Avenue for a kid that was stabbed in the neck. "
The video lasts just 45 seconds. "It's difficult in these situations to render aid to someone who lost that much blood," said former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. "You see the young man, how much blood he lost, so it's difficult to say what they could have done, without any compresses, any kind of materials."
Seven of the eight suspects arrested in the brutal murder of Guzman-Feliz made their first court appearances Wednesday, as thousands of mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to the boy affectionately known as Junior.
Six men were extradited from Paterson, New Jersey, to join the two others who were arrested in the Bronx. They are facing charges ranging from first-degree murder to assault in the death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.
The suspects were ordered held without bail and are due back in court on July 2
Kevin Alvarez, 19, was the first to be arrested Sunday night. He was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault.
Police then raided a house in Paterson known as a hangout for the gang allegedly involved in the murder, taking six suspects into custody.
Their names and charges are as follows:
--Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon
--Daniel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24, of Freeport: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Antonio Santiago-Hernandez, 24, of the Bronx: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
Then on Tuesday, 23-year-old Elvin Garcia was arrested in the Bronx. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon.
Authorities identified Martinez-Estrella, who has a prior arrest for robbing and beating a 14-year-old with a golf club in 2016, as the one who sliced the victim's neck.