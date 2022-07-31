Oak Fire: Social worker and daughter lose home in fire

Dana Robinson is a social worker in Mariposa and was at work when the Oak Fire started.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dana Robinson is a social worker in Mariposa and was at work when the Oak Fire started.

She didn't expect this fire to destroy the peaceful sanctuary she had made for her and her daughter.

"I decided to go home and grab some things just in case," she said. "By the time I went there, the street was blocked off and there was no way I could get in to get anything."

Dana's daughter and her pets were thankfully not home at the time of the fire.

But as the days went on, a neighbor had to deliver the bad news, her home was gone.

"I literally just went into shock and I was staying out of town, so it was easy for it to not feel real for a little bit but coming back, it's been heavy," she said.

Dana has been allowed to return to the property yet.

She allowed us to come to it, and fire crews allowed it as long as we didn't disturb anything.

They are concerned about the potential for toxins among the debris, and the property still has to be assessed by the county.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dana and her daughter rebuild.