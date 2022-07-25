Oak Fire: Powerful images of fire destruction in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Oak Fire was sparked just after 2 pm Friday near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest.

The flames forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County. Crews from across the state also came to assist in the firefight.

This is the third wildfire in the county in two weeks.

