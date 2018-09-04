MADERA COUNTY

Oakhurst business owner offering gift certificate for tip that leads to arrest of burglar

A business owner in Oakhurst is asking for your help tracking down a burglary suspect.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
The man seen in surveillance video broke into North Shore Boardwear over the weekend. The suspect got away with watches, wallets, pants, and T-shirts.

The man attempted to cover his face, but he can still be easily identified. He was last seen wearing Levi blue jeans, a teal hoodie with a letterman jacket over it, and work boots.

If you recognize this person, you should contact the store or local law enforcement.

North Shore management is offering a store gift certificate if your tip leads to an arrest.
