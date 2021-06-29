Roadwork on Highway 41 in Oakhurst to cause traffic delays

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road improvement project will affect traffic on a stretch of Highway 41 in Oakhurst for at least the next four months.The strip of Highway 41 from Golden Oak Loop to Hodges Hill Drive will have roadwork through October.Both directions of the highway will be impacted from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday.Drivers passing through the area should expect delays during those times.