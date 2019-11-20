Obdulia Sanchez pleads not guilty to 6 felony charges in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who live-streamed a crash that killed her sister pleaded not guilty to six new felony charges filed against her in San Joaquin County.Last month, 20-year-old Obdulia Sanchez is accused of leading Stockton Police on a chase, blowing through three stops signs before running off the road near Interstate 5.Sanchez will be back in court on December 18th for a pre-trial hearing.