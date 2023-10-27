Visalia chiropractic office offering unique nasal treatment

In addition to nasal-specific, Dr. Ochs offers full spine adjustments that she pairs with muscle work and corrective exercises.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Ochs Chiropractic, adjustments aren't limited to the spine.

"It's a nasal treatment that basically adjusts," says Dr. Kristin Ochs. "It's still an adjustment. It adjusts your sinuses from inside your face. I insert a balloon into your sinuses, I inflate it with a little bulb and it adjusts your face from the inside."

Dr. Ochs spent 20 years in Portland, where she went to chiropractic school and opened her own practice.

The Valley native opened the Visalia location off of South Mooney Blvd. and Ashland in March of 2022.

"When I decided to come back and practice, I was like, 'Oh, nasal-specific is going to be so helpful there.'"

The treatment is commonly taught and practiced in Portland.

"I'm not going to lie, it's one of the weirdest ones that I do," she said. "But, it's so much fun and the relief people feel from it is so gratifying."

The method is used to reduce facial pain, sinus pressure and headaches.

"That chronic nasal drip, the chronic pressure you get with seasonal changes," she said. "Some people report they notice a big pressure change when they drive from the coast to the Valley. This can help to relieve some of that tension that builds up."

Heather Kleinhans has had four treatments as she's had chronic sinus issues.

"Instantly, I feel a lot of drainages and then the pressure is gone, but then as the day progresses, I will have times where it's draining more and then the next day is so good," she said.

In addition to nasal-specific adjustments, Dr. Ochs offers full spine adjustments that she pairs with muscle work and corrective exercises.

She says whether you've had a bad experience in the past or you're hesitant on treatment, with daily wear and tear, it's important to take care of your spine.

