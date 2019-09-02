Odessa shooting victims identified, including 15-year-old girl; Toddler among the injured

Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa

Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa

Mary Granados, 29, Odessa

Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood

Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso

Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa

Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa

Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa

Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa

Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department

Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio

James Santana, Odessa Police Department

Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa

Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, California

Coy Edge, 53, Odessa

Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa

Juvenile Female, 17 months, Odessa

Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, Arizona

Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, Texas

Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, Florida

Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock, Texas

Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, Texas

Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety

Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood

Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston

Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale

Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa

Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa

Larry Shores, 34, Abilene

Juvenile Male, 9, Odessa

ODESSA, Texas -- Authorities have identified the seven people killed and 25 injured in a shooting rampage Saturday in Odessa, Texas.The city of Odessa posted the list of victims and injured to its Facebook page Monday.A 15-year-old juvenile listed among the victims has been independently confirmed by ABC13 as Leilah Hernandez.Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that a