texas news

Odessa shooting victims identified, including 15-year-old girl; Toddler among the injured

ODESSA, Texas -- Authorities have identified the seven people killed and 25 injured in a shooting rampage Saturday in Odessa, Texas.

The city of Odessa posted the list of victims and injured to its Facebook page Monday.

A 15-year-old juvenile listed among the victims has been independently confirmed by ABC13 as Leilah Hernandez.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that a 17-month-old child is among the wounded.

VICTIMS OF ODESSA SHOOTING
  • Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa
  • Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa
  • Mary Granados, 29, Odessa
  • Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood
  • Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso
  • Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa
  • Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa

INJURED IN ODESSA SHOOTING
  • Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa
  • Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa
  • Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department
  • Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio
  • James Santana, Odessa Police Department
  • Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa
  • Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, California
  • Coy Edge, 53, Odessa
  • Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa
  • Juvenile Female, 17 months, Odessa
  • Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, Arizona
  • Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, Texas
  • Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, Florida
  • Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock, Texas
  • Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, Texas
  • Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood
  • Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston
  • Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale
  • Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa
  • Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa
  • Larry Shores, 34, Abilene
  • Juvenile Male, 9, Odessa


RELATED:
Death toll rises to 7 in Midland-Odessa shooting in West Texas
Authorities identify gunman in deadly Odessa shooting
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Young mother shot in Odessa shooting kept asking about her baby, doctor says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newstexasmass shootingshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
New gun laws go into effect in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 bodies recovered after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in the Kings River
A Madera craft rescued the 5 crew members of the California boat fire
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Sister of DUI driver says she wants others to learn from her brother's mistake
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Show More
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Grocery store gets backlash over hurricane-themed cakes
Catholic Church takes stand against 2 bills moving through Sacramento
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Teen critically injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News