Off-duty officer rescues woman from burning car in Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- The moment an off-duty police officer pulled a driver from her burning car in Texas was captured on video.

Investigators said the woman hit a guard rail and crashed in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Sergeant Kenneth Hamilton broke the windshield and pulled the driver out before the flames consumed the car.

Andrew Jazbani, a student at St. Mary's University, which is close to where the incident took place, recorded the video.

Jazbani told Storyful he and another student tried to free the woman from the car before the officer stepped in:

"I bashed the windshield with a piece of concrete before the police officer asked us to step back while he kicked it in and pulled the woman out," he said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
