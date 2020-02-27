WATCH: Officer kicks in door, pulls unconscious man out of burning California home in heroic rescue

GRASS VALLEY, CA -- A police officer kicked in a door and rushed inside a man's home to save him from a house fire last week in California.

Officers responded to a fire call where a man was believed to be trapped inside his burning home. When they checked the front of the home they were met with heavy smoke and intense flames.

Officer Jonathan Brown ran around looking for another way to get inside.

He found a side door and was able to kick it open. With his flashlight, he spotted something in the hallway of the home.

It was a foot.

Officer Brown crouched and entered the house. He grabbed the foot and pulled, dragging the unconscious man outside to safety.

The man, who had passed out from smoke inhalation, is expected to recover.

Neighbors commended Brown for his heroics.

"It takes something inside you to take it to that level," Neil Stradinger said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabuilding firerescuebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral honoring firefighter Patrick Jones to be held in Tulare
Sanger Unified warning parents of man trying to lure students
Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day
Coronavirus: Northern California patient treated, origin unknown
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
Man's best friend helping Fresno Co. Navy veteran through service dog organization
Show More
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Video: SKorea business sprays disinfectant due to coronavirus
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
Merced health officials: Stay cautious of flu amid coronavirus concern
More TOP STORIES News