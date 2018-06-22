FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno Police officer busts suspected car thief one day before retirement

A Fresno Police Officer nearing retirement took one more criminal off the streets before he left the job. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno Police Officer nearing retirement took one more criminal off the streets before he left the job.

Jeff Kaiser has spent nearly 40 years in law enforcement, the last 29 in Fresno.

For his last two days on the force, he requested to be out on patrol.

While he was near Fowler and Olive on Thursday, Kaiser noticed a red Mitsubishi that had been reported stolen from Porterville.

He arrested 37-year old Karen DeLeon for the vehicle theft.

With one last stolen vehicle under his belt, Kaiser completed his final shift the next day, Friday, at 4 pm.

Happy retirement, officer Kaiser!
