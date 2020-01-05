Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after an officer was fatally shot at the Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina.
Officials identified the airport public safety officer as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the shooting incident unfolded shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, the unidentified suspect initially fled the scene but was later arrested by Florence County Deputies.
Dozens of police officers and deputies were still on the scene of the crime Sunday morning, according to WPDE.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Officials said this was the first officer-involved shooting South Carolina in 2020, in 2019 there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state.
