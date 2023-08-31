Merced police officer hospitalized after car crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer with the Merced Police Department was injured in a car crash on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 pm in the area of 18th and G streets.

Merced police say the officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Video from the scene shows damage to the front end of an SUV and along the side of the officer's patrol vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the SUV.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about what happened leading up to the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.