Officer inspecting school bus finds child left alone

A Washington state patrol officer was inspecting a school bus and discovered a child had been left on board all alone.

"Wow. How long have you been in here, buddy?" the patrolman said.

The preschooler in Olympia had been sitting there for an hour.

When the school district reviewed surveillance from November 15, they saw the driver and bus monitor both exiting the vehicle without doing a required sweep of the bus.

The driver has resigned. The bus monitor was put on administrative leave and has since returned.

Officials say the child is doing fine.

The school district says it has retrained its 76 drivers and 17 bus monitors.
