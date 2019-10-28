Officer involved shooting in Porterville under investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in Porterville involving Tulare County Sheriff's deputies is now under investigation.

Sheriff's officials say it happened before 7:30 pm on Sunday.

Deputies were responding to a family disturbance in the 200 block of S. Leggett in Porterville when at least one shot was fired.

No other details about the shooting were made available on Sunday night.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was at the scene Sunday night and has requested the Porterville Police Department take over the investigation.
